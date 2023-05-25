Iran unveils 2,000 km ballistic missile: IRNA

Iran unveiled the 4th generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile under the name Khaibar with a range of 2,000 km (1,243 miles) and a 1,500 kg warhead, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite opposition from the United States and expressions of concern by European countries. Tehran says the program is purely defensive and is for deterrence.

“Iran’s newest ballistic missile and the latest product of the defense ministry’s Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) was unveiled today in a ceremony attended by the defense minister,” IRNA added.

