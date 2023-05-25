Israel says shot down drone from Lebanon

Israel shot down a drone that had crossed over from Lebanon on Thursday, its military said in a statement.



“A short while ago, IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers identified and downed a drone crossing from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory towards the town of Zar’it,” the military said.



It did not immediately identify who had sent the drone from Lebanon and released a photo of a UAV lying in a thicket of thorns.



“The IDF will continue to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the military said.



Last month, Israel said Lebanese armed group Hezbollah was behind a rare roadside bomb attack that wounded a motorist in northern Israel in March, and in the past has said it shot down the group’s drones.



Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel fought a month-long war in 2006 and have traded fire on several occasions since, but have avoided a large-scale confrontation.



