Home of Jordan’s envoy to Sudan attacked, vandalized: Ministry

The home of Jordan’s ambassador to Sudan was attacked and vandalized, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It added that the ambassador was safe as he and the embassy staff were in Port Sudan and not the capital, Khartoum.

“[Jordan] condemns all forms of violence and sabotage, especially those that violate the sanctity of diplomatic buildings,” the ministry said.

It also called for respecting international agreements specifically the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Last week, Jordan said its embassy in Khartoum was stormed and vandalized while Kuwait said that the residence of the head of the military office in its embassy in Khartoum was also vandalized.

Earlier in May, Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Attache office was looted.



Fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.



Last week, the warring parties agreed to a seven-day truce that began at 9:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) on Monday, aimed to allow for the delivery of aid.



The ceasefire deal, reached in talks in Jeddah, has raised hopes of a pause in a war that has driven nearly 1.1 million people from their homes, including more than 250,000 who have fled to neighboring countries, threatening to destabilize a volatile region.



