Sudanese government soldiers arrange to destroy the weapons that were recovered from civilians in Hajar Al Asal, River Nile State, Sudan September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sudanese government soldiers arrange to destroy the weapons that were recovered from civilians in Hajar Al Asal, River Nile State, Sudan September 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Sudan intercepts smuggled weapons from foreign country in Red Sea province: Military

Reuters
Sudan’s military forces intercepted smuggled weapons and ammunition coming from a foreign country, military sources told Reuters on Friday.

The military intelligence department observed an activity for smuggler group working in the Red Sea province and engaged in bringing weapons into the eastern regions of the country, delivering it to rebel groups, sources told Reuters.

