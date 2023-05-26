Sudan’s Burhan asks UN chief to replace UN Special representative in Sudan: Sources

Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to replace UN Special representative in Sudan Volker Perthes, sources in the Sudanese presidency told Reuters on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Read more:

Home of Jordan’s envoy to Sudan attacked, vandalized: Ministry

Sudan’s defense ministry calls on retired soldiers, able citizens to arm themselves

Sudan’s RSF received surface-to-air missiles from Russia’s Wagner: US