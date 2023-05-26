Sudan’s Burhan asks UN chief to replace UN Special representative in Sudan: Sources
Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to replace UN Special representative in Sudan Volker Perthes, sources in the Sudanese presidency told Reuters on Friday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Home of Jordan’s envoy to Sudan attacked, vandalized: Ministry
Sudan’s defense ministry calls on retired soldiers, able citizens to arm themselves
Sudan’s RSF received surface-to-air missiles from Russia’s Wagner: US