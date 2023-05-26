Theme
PREVIEW XML FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, on May 1, 2023. (Reuters)

US, Saudi Arabia note improved respect for short-term ceasefire in Sudan: Statement

Saudi Arabia and the US have noted improved respect for the agreement on a short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan, the US embassy in Khartoum said in a joint statement on Friday.

Sporadic clashes between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary force have spilled over in the last few hours, puncturing the relative calm in the capital Khartoum.

