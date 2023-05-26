US, Saudi Arabia note improved respect for short-term ceasefire in Sudan: Statement

Saudi Arabia and the US have noted improved respect for the agreement on a short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan, the US embassy in Khartoum said in a joint statement on Friday.



Sporadic clashes between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary force have spilled over in the last few hours, puncturing the relative calm in the capital Khartoum.



