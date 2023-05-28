Theme
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Istanbul, Turkey, February 12, 2023. (Qatar News Agency via Reuters)
Qatar’s Emir congratulates Turkey’s Erdogan before final election result

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential win on Sunday, before the final results of the Turkish election was announced.

In a tweet, the Emir wished Erdogan success in his new term, as data from both Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency and opposition ANKA news agency gave the Turkish president an edge in the election runoff.

