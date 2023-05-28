Qatar’s Emir congratulates Turkey’s Erdogan before final election result

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential win on Sunday, before the final results of the Turkish election was announced.

In a tweet, the Emir wished Erdogan success in his new term, as data from both Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency and opposition ANKA news agency gave the Turkish president an edge in the election runoff.

