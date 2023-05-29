Arab leaders congratulate Turkey’s Erdogan on electoral win

Arab leaders congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on securing a re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade.

Erdogan won 52.14 percent to 47.86 percent in the runoff vote against the opposition’s candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, according to the country’s high election board which reported a gap of more than two million votes between the two candidates.

Advertisement

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to [Erdogan] on his re-election as President of Turkey. We look forward to working together to further enhance the strategic partnership between our two countries, and we wish ongoing progress and prosperity for Turkey and its people.”

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent Erdogan a congratulatory cable in which he said: “On the occasion of your excellency's re-election for a new presidential term, we are pleased to send our sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Turkey. We praise on this occasion the fraternal relations that bind our two brotherly countries and peoples, which we seek to strengthen and develop in all fields.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a congratulatory message in which he said: “On the occasion of your excellency's re-election for a new presidential term, I am pleased to send my sincere congratulations and best wishes for success, and further progress for the brotherly people of Turkey.”

Qatar’s Emir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad congratulated Erdogan on his victory, wishing him success in the new term to achieve the aspiration of the Turkish people in progress and prosperity and for the strong relations of the two countries further development and growth, state news agency QNA reported.

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said sent a cable of congratulations to Erdogan on his re-election for a new term of office.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Qatar’s Emir congratulates Turkey’s Erdogan before final election result

Erdogan declares victory in Turkey elections: ‘We’ll rule for the next five years’

Putin congratulates Erdogan: Victory shows Turks back your independent foreign policy