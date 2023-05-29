Theme
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Ermine Erdogan wave to his supporters following his victory in the second round of the presidential election at the Presidential Palace in Ankara early May 29, 2023. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Ermine Erdogan wave to his supporters following his victory in the second round of the presidential election at the Presidential Palace in Ankara early May 29, 2023. (AFP)

China congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on his re-election

AFP
Published: Updated:
China congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election Monday, after he won a historic runoff vote to extend his two-decade rule.

“China expresses its congratulations to President Erdogan on his re-election,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

“We support Turkey in taking a development path that suits its national conditions, and hope that Turkey will continue to make new achievements in its development under the leadership of President Erdogan,” she added.

Beijing, Mao said, “attaches great importance to its relations with Turkey.”

“In recent years, under the guidance of the two heads of state, the two countries have achieved fruitful cooperation in various fields, benefiting our two peoples,” she continued.

“China is willing to work together with Turkey to push our strategic cooperative relations to new heights,” Mao added.

