This handout photograph taken and released on October 31, 2021 by the Turkish Presidential Press Service shows Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) posing before their meeting during the G20 Summit at the Roma Convention Center La Nuvola. (AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released on October 31, 2021 by the Turkish Presidential Press Service shows Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) posing before their meeting during the G20 Summit at the Roma Convention Center La Nuvola. (AFP)

Erdogan, Biden to speak after runoff election victory: Media

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak by phone with US President Joe Biden on Monday evening, private broadcaster NTV quoted presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin as saying.

Biden on Sunday congratulated Erdogan on winning the second round in Turkey's presidential election.

