Erdogan, Biden to speak after runoff election victory: Media
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak by phone with US President Joe Biden on Monday evening, private broadcaster NTV quoted presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin as saying.
Biden on Sunday congratulated Erdogan on winning the second round in Turkey's presidential election.
