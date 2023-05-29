Theme
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Tehran, Iran May 29, 2023. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei meets with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Tehran, Iran May 29, 2023. (Reuters)

Iran welcomes better ties with Egypt, state media say citing Khamenei

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with Oman’s Sultan that Tehran welcomes better diplomatic with Egypt, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Relations between Egypt and Iran have often been fraught in recent decades although the two countries have maintained diplomatic contacts.

Khamenei’s comments came as Middle Eastern countries including Egypt are taking steps to ease regional tensions. In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran revived ties and agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-mediated deal.

