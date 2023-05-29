Iran welcomes better ties with Egypt, state media say citing Khamenei
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with Oman’s Sultan that Tehran welcomes better diplomatic with Egypt, Iranian state media reported on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Relations between Egypt and Iran have often been fraught in recent decades although the two countries have maintained diplomatic contacts.
Khamenei’s comments came as Middle Eastern countries including Egypt are taking steps to ease regional tensions. In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran revived ties and agreed to restore diplomatic relations under a China-mediated deal.
Read more:
Oman’s Sultan arrives in Iran for a two-day visit
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to travel to Iran: Report
The Jeddah Summit: Are reconciliations possible?