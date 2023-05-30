Photos: Thousands attend pre-royal wedding concert in Jordan’s capital Amman

Over 10,000 people attended a musical concert in the Jordanian capital Amman on Monday evening to celebrate the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Al Saif taking place later this week, Al-Mamlaka public broadcaster reported.





The much-anticipated occasion brought together some of the Arab world’s top singers at the Amman International Stadium. Jordanian singers Diana Karazon and Zain Awad, Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama and Egyptian singers Tamer Hosny and Ahmad Saad graced the stage as part of the pre-wedding celebrations.











For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The elated crowds joined the singers’ performances carrying the Jordanian flag and pictures of both the bride and the groom, in the presence of Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh.















The royal wedding will take on place Thursday, June 1, and is expected to begin at the Zahran Palace Amman, the same wedding venue previously chosen by King Abdullah II and the prince’s grandfather, the late King Hussein. The celebrations will continue with a wedding procession towards Al Husseiniya Palace, giving Jordanians the chance to be part of the wedding ceremony.















Designed to convey a sense of continuity, Thursday’s ceremony is expected to include some of the same features as previous royal weddings, including a motorcade of red Land Rover jeeps escorting the couple through the streets of Amman after the ceremony.





Palace officials have been tight-lipped about other elements of the wedding, including the complete guest list and details about the bride’s dress.



US first lady Jill Biden and several royals from around the world have confirmed attendance, among them the king and queen of the Netherlands.



Celebrations kicked off last week with a henna party for Al Saif, hosted by Jordan’s Queen Rania and attended by several hundred women.



One of the last attention-generating royal weddings in Jordan took place in June 1993 when King Abdullah II married Queen Rania, who was born to a Palestinian family in Kuwait. They had met in Amman earlier that year, when he was not yet crown prince and she worked in marketing.



With The Associated Press



Read more:



Jordan’s Royal Wedding: Everything to know about Prince Al Hussein, Rajwa’s big day



Celebrations continue ahead of anticipated royal Jordanian wedding



Photos: Rajwa al-Saif dons dress by Saudi designer for pre-wedding henna party

Advertisement