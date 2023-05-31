Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein’s wedding details revealed

The highly anticipated wedding of the Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is just around the corner, and it has become the talk of the town in Jordan and across the region.

The crown prince is preparing to embrace a new phase in his personal and family life as he is getting ready to marry Rajwa Al Saif. Warm wishes and congratulations have poured in for Prince Al Hussein from various individuals in Jordan and across the globe. This momentous occasion holds immense significance for the royal family and the people of Jordan, symbolizing an important milestone in their lives.

The royal wedding date

The wedding of Prince Al Hussein is set to take place on Thursday, June 1 with live coverage scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. local time. A dedicated team is working tirelessly to create a glorious celebration that befits the significance of this remarkable event. Distinguished guests from around the world, including heads of state, esteemed political and diplomatic figures, and close friends and members of the royal family, will attend the joyous ceremony.

A magnificent and awe-inspiring procession is being prepared for this momentous occasion with the following details:

Wedding Venue

As announced by the Royal Court, the wedding ceremony will take place at Zahran Palace. This distinguished palace, built in 1957, holds a special significance as it was once the home of the late Queen Zein Al Sharaf, the mother of King Hussein bin Talal. Having remained a cherished venue for the Hashemite family, Zahran Palace has witnessed numerous royal weddings, including those of King Abdullah II and the late King Hussein bin Talal.

After the ceremony, the wedding procession, accompanied by the iconic Red Procession, will make its way to Al Husseiniya Palace. This location will be the backdrop for the lavish reception and a sumptuous royal dinner, where the royal wedding will be celebrated in grand style.

About the Red Procession

The legendary Red Procession takes center stage, featuring a fleet of 20 striking red Land Rover convertibles. Fourteen of these vehicles lead the procession, while the remaining six are backups, ready to seamlessly step in if needed. This illustrious tradition of the Red Procession traces its roots back to the establishment of Jordan following its independence on May 25, 1946. It holds the esteemed title of being the official Hashemite procession, accompanying the kings during momentous ceremonial events and diplomatic receptions.

Once adorned by elegant white horses, the procession, which is ridden by 71 soldiers from the Royal Guard, now boasts ten motorcycles. These proud soldiers don formal uniforms with red sashes across their chests.

The Red Procession will pass through the streets of Amman, sharing the nation’s exuberance with the Jordanian people and residents.

Rajwa Al Saif: Fiancée of Jordan’s crown prince

Born on April 28, 1994, in Riyadh, Rajwa Khalid bin Masaad Al Saif hails from a prominent Saudi Arabian family with deep roots in the Saba’ tribe. Her family is well-known in the Al Atar town of Sudair, located in the central Najd region of Saudi Arabia. They have been esteemed community members since the reign of King Abdulaziz Al Saud. Notably, her family owns a respected contracting company called Al Saif Engineering Consultants, which her father, Mr Khalid bin Masaad bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, manages.

Al Saif is the youngest among three siblings, Faisal, Naif, and Dana. Her mother, Azza bint Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Ahmad Al Sudairi, completes their close-knit family circle. The bride-to-be pursued her studies in Architecture at Syracuse University in New York after she graduated from high school in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, she holds a professional degree in Visual Communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in the US.

Al Saif stands out for her unique cultural background, diverse talents, and extensive knowledge, which perfectly complement her esteemed position as the fiancée of the Crown Prince of Jordan and the future Queen of Jordan.

She is not only fluent in Arabic, but she has also mastered the French and English languages. Furthermore, she has several talents, notably excelling in horseback riding and a passion for drawing and creating intricate handmade artwork.

The royal engagement story

The story of their union unfolded as the crown prince said they met on a special occasion through a mutual friend. Al Saif left a lasting first impression, eventually leading the crown prince to propose. The Royal Court officially announced their engagement on August 17, 2022, in a ceremony held at her family’s Riyadh residence in Saudi Arabia.

