Military court sentences two Palestinians to life imprisonment for killing Israeli

A military court jailed two Palestinians for life on Wednesday for killing an Israeli in the occupied West Bank in 2022, the military said in a statement.

It said Yehya Meri and Yusef Azzi were convicted, after confessing, to killing Vyacheslav Golev in April last year.

Golev, a guard at the Jewish settlement of Ariel in the northern West Bank, was shot dead by two attackers who then fled by car.

The suspects were arrested later the same day.

At the time, the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, a militant group in the territory, claimed responsibility for the killing of Golev, 23.

“After hearing the parties’ arguments regarding sentencing, the Military Court sentenced each of the defendants to one life imprisonment and another 30 years of imprisonment,” the Israeli statement said.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967, and such cases are tried by military tribunals.

Nearly three million Palestinians live in the West Bank, as do around 490,000 Israelis in settlements that the United Nations and most of the international community regards as illegal.

