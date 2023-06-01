Britain’s Prince William, wife Kate arrive in Jordan for royal wedding

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived in Jordan to attend the highly anticipated wedding of Jordan’s crown prince and a Saudi architect, Jordan’s Al Mamlaka TV reported on Thursday.



The wedding of Prince Al Hussein is set to take place on Thursday, June 1 with live coverage scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. local time.



The guest list also includes other senior royals from Europe and Asia, along with First Lady Jill Biden.



Excitement over the nuptials — Jordan’s biggest royal event in years — has been building in the capital of Amman, where congratulatory banners of Al Hussein and his beaming bride adorn buses and hang over winding hillside streets. Shops had competing displays of royal regalia.



The kingdom declared Thursday a public holiday so crowds of people could gather after the wedding service to wave at the couple’s motorcade of red Land Rover jeeps — a nod to the traditional procession of horse riders clad in red coats during the reign of the country’s founder, King Abdullah I.



Tens of thousands of well-wishers are expected to flock to free concerts and cultural events. Huge screens have been set up nationwide for crowds to watch the occasion unfold.



