Here’s what Jordan’s Princess Rajwa wore to her royal wedding

Saudi national Rajwa Al Saif, who married Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah on Thursday in a ceremony held at the Zahran Palace in Amman, wore a white full-sleeve gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, according to Vogue Arabia.

A tiara studded with sparkling diamonds and a pair of floral diamond earrings made the bridal outfit apt for the royal occasion.

The bride’s attire was complete with a long, trailing veil.

Elie Saab has been a popular choice for royal brides across the globe, and several international royals have been seen donning the stunning creations by the designer.

Princess of Wales, Kate, who arrived as a guest to the wedding also donned an Elie Saab gown. She wore a blush-pink high-neck gown, which had delicate floral embroidery on the bodice, and matched it with statement earrings and a gold clutch, as reported by British Vogue.

Al Saif, whose official title is now Princess Rajwa, married the crown prince in a ceremony in the early evening hours of Thursday.

