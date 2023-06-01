Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Rajwa Al Said stands with Jordan's Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, on the day of her royal wedding ceremony with Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video. Royal Hashemite Court (RHC)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Rajwa Al Said stands with Jordan's Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, on the day of her royal wedding ceremony with Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video. (Reuters)

Here’s what Jordan’s Princess Rajwa wore to her royal wedding

Abeer Khan, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi national Rajwa Al Saif, who married Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah on Thursday in a ceremony held at the Zahran Palace in Amman, wore a white full-sleeve gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, according to Vogue Arabia.

Advertisement

A tiara studded with sparkling diamonds and a pair of floral diamond earrings made the bridal outfit apt for the royal occasion.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif are seen together at their royal wedding ceremony, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video. (Reuters)
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif are seen together at their royal wedding ceremony, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video. (Reuters)

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bride’s attire was complete with a long, trailing veil.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif are seen together at their royal wedding ceremony, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video. (Reuters)
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif are seen together at their royal wedding ceremony, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video. (Reuters)

Elie Saab has been a popular choice for royal brides across the globe, and several international royals have been seen donning the stunning creations by the designer.

Rajwa Al Said stands with Jordan's Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, on the day of her royal wedding ceremony with Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video. (Reuters)
Rajwa Al Said stands with Jordan's Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, on the day of her royal wedding ceremony with Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video. (Reuters)

Princess of Wales, Kate, who arrived as a guest to the wedding also donned an Elie Saab gown. She wore a blush-pink high-neck gown, which had delicate floral embroidery on the bodice, and matched it with statement earrings and a gold clutch, as reported by British Vogue.

Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive at Jordan Crown Prince's wedding on June 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive at Jordan Crown Prince's wedding on June 1, 2023. (Reuters)

Al Saif, whose official title is now Princess Rajwa, married the crown prince in a ceremony in the early evening hours of Thursday.

Read more:

Princess Rajwa Al Saif: Wife of Jordan’s crown prince officially given royal title

Leaders, royals attend Jordanian royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein

Jordan royal wedding: Who is Rajwa Al Saif, bride of Crown Prince Al Hussein?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size