Watch live: Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding begins

The highly anticipated wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Saudi national Rajwa Al Seif has begun with the arrival of guests at the Zahran Palace in Amman.

The bride and groom will tie the knot surrounded by friends and family and dignitaries from around the world.

Advertisement

US first lady Jill Biden and Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived in the kingdom for the wedding.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Several royals from around the world have confirmed attendance, among them the king and queen of the Netherlands.

After the ceremony, the wedding procession, accompanied by the iconic Red Procession, will make its way to Al Husseiniya Palace.

Read more:

Visitors entering Jordan receive special royal wedding stamp

Jordan’s royal wedding: Crown Prince Al Hussein enjoys pre-wedding celebration party

Photos: Thousands attend pre-royal wedding concert in Jordan’s capital Amman