Jordan royal wedding: Who is Rajwa Al Saif, bride of Crown Prince Al Hussein?

In what will be the biggest royal event of 2023, Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II will wed Saudi national Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday in a ceremony that will be broadcast live across the world.

The highly anticipated celebration will see the bride and groom tie the knot in the presence of family and friends, as well as dignitaries from around the world – including Prince William and his wife Kate and US first lady Jill Biden.

But who is the newest addition to the Jordanian royal family?

Al Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to her parents Khalid Al Saif and Azza Al Sudairi. She is the youngest of four: Faisal, Nayef, and Dana.

Her family originates from the Sudair province in Saudi Arabia, a historical region in Najd that has a long history dating back to pre-Islamic times, according to Al Arabiya.

The bride-to-be completed her high school education in Saudi Arabia and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in architecture from Syracuse University in New York. She also holds a degree in Visual Communication from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

In addition to Arabic, Al Saif is also fluent in English and French. Her hobbies include horseback riding, drawing, design, and digital media, according to Al Arabiya.

After she weds Prince Al Hussein, her title will be ‘Crown Princess of Jordan’ before becoming ‘Queen Rajwa’ when her husband takes the throne as king.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2022, and celebrated the occasion with an intimate ceremony in her family’s home in Riyadh that included Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

In April, the Crown Prince revealed that he was introduced to his bride through a classmate.

