Jordan’s royal wedding: Crown Prince Al Hussein enjoys pre-wedding celebration party

Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II enjoyed a Wednesday pre-wedding celebration with friends and family, ahead of his marriage to Rajwa Al Saif.



The pre-marriage celebrations were hosted by his cousin Jordan’s Prince Omar bin Faisal. The groom’s younger brother, Prince Hashem, close relatives and military comrades also attended the celebration.





The men celebrated the crown prince with traditional songs as he wore traditional Arab dress of the shemagh and thobe with the bisht on top.











Prince Al Hussein then headed to a dinner hosted by his father, King Abdullah II, celebrating with thousands of other Jordanians.





The long-awaited Jordanian royal wedding – set to take place on Thursday – will see the bride and groom tie the knot surrounded by friends and family and distinguished guests from around the world.



