Leaders, royals to attend Jordanian royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein

As the world closely watches the wedding of Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday, the occasion brings together a long list of dignitaries who will join King Abdullah II and Queen Rania in their celebrations.



Many world leaders, royals and senior political figures have confirmed their presence with some already arriving in Jordan for the occasion.



Arab leaders expected to be in attendance include Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Oman’s Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Iraqi President Abdel Latif Rashid, Prime Minister of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Masrour Barzani and Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

As for world leaders and royals, Britain’s Prince William and Princes Kate landed in Jordan on Thursday morning in an unannounced visit to attend the royal wedding.

Watch: Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate arrive in #Jordan to attend the highly anticipated wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein and Saudi national Rajwa Al Saif. #RoyalWedding https://t.co/6iQV8qZuP5 pic.twitter.com/2sl5PryxiF — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 1, 2023





US first lady Jill Biden and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry are also said to attend the celebration.



Among the royal attendees are Malaysian King Al Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah , King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel and King Philippe of Belgium and Princess Elisabeth.



The long-awaited Jordanian royal wedding has captured regional and worldwide attention, as people eagerly wait for the wedding ceremony to begin.



The wedding ceremony will take place at the Zahran Palace and will be followed by a wedding procession, accompanied by the iconic Red Procession, that will make its way to Al Husseiniya Palace, which will be the location of the wedding reception and a royal dinner.



