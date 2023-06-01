Princess Rajwa Al Saif: Wife of Jordan’s crown prince officially given royal title

Jordan’s King Abdullah bestowed the title Princess of Jordan on Rajwa Al Seif after her marriage to Crown Prince Al Hussein on Thursday.

The couple who announced their engagement in August 2022 tied the knot in a ceremony held at the Zahran Palace in Amman.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Al Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994, to her parents Khalid Al Saif and Azza Al Sudairi. She is the youngest of four: Faisal, Nayef, and Dana.

Her family originates from the Sudair province in Saudi Arabia, a historical region in Najd that has a long history dating back to pre-Islamic times, according to Al Arabiya.



She completed her high school education in Saudi Arabia and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in architecture from Syracuse University in New York. She also holds a degree in Visual Communication from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.



Read more:

Jordan’s Royal Wedding: Everything to know about Prince Al Hussein, Rajwa’s big day

Jordan’s Crown Prince sends birthday wishes to his fiancée ahead of royal wedding

Celebrations continue ahead of anticipated royal Jordanian wedding