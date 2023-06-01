Royal wedding showpiece highlights Jordan’s role as West’s stable ally

The heir to Jordan’s throne married on Thursday amid much fanfare in a glittering ceremony that the country’s leaders, long backed by the West as a stabilizing influence in a volatile region, hope will reinforce local and global alliances.

The 28-year-old Prince Hussein, named as heir by his father King Abdullah in 2009, tied the knot with Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif, 29, who hails from a prominent family with links to her own country’s ruling dynasty.

Jordan has relied on Western support to shore up its economy, one of the world’s biggest per capita recipients of US and European aid, and observers hope the wedding will also bring it closer to the regional powerhouse on its southern border. The wedding is also a milestone in Hussein’s path towards the monarchy, with officials and insiders saying King Abdullah feels more confident that his country’s prized stability will now be cemented.

The king had removed his younger half-brother Hamza as heir-designate in 2004.

Hamza was later accused of conspiring to overthrow the monarch in a foreign-inspired plot, but Jordan has not seen the upheavals that toppled neighboring leaders and escaped relatively unscathed from the turmoil witnessed in the region in the last decade.

King-in-waiting In recent years, Hussein, a US-educated graduate of Georgetown and a Sandhurst officer, has increasingly taken on the duties of a future king in the country of 11 million, rubbing shoulders with world leaders including US President Joe Biden.

At the Arab League summit in Jeddah last month, he walked alongside his father to greet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The three were photographed together. At home, Hussein is regularly seen chairing meetings of government agencies.

In line with the customs of the Hashemite family, who claim descent from the Prophet Mohammad and ruled Mecca for centuries, the public ceremonies began as Hussein and his bride tied the knot in Amman’s Zahran palace.

Tens of thousands of cheering Jordanians lined the streets as the bride and groom rode in an open-top white Range Rover through the city to Al Husseiniya Palace for a state banquet with hundreds of guests.

Despite its imperfections, many Jordanians say they prefer the continuity of their country’s political system, noting the years of conflict that have ravaged neighboring Iraq and Syria.

“For us, the Hashemites are a safety valve,” said Alia Ibrahim, a teacher in a private school in Amman.

Washington’s desire for a stable ally in an otherwise volatile region meant it too has often turned a blind eye to Jordan’s slow democratic reforms and mixed human rights record. The US maintains military bases in Jordan and conducts regular joint training exercises.

The kingdom is slowly recovering after years of sluggish growth and high unemployment under the latest of many International Monetary Fund programs.

Still, many have staged protests over a cost-of-living squeeze, including deadly riots last year over rising fuel prices, and some criticize the prince’s wedding as a waste of public resources.

“How can we be happy when we are struggling to improve our daily lives? It’s the prince’s wedding, not ours,” said Abdullah al-Fayez, a retired servicemen living on slim savings on the outskirts of Amman.

