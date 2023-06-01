Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture released on the Sudanese Army's Facebook page on May 30, 2023, shows army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan cheering with soldiers as he visits some of their positions in Khartoum. (AFP)
This picture released on the Sudanese Army's Facebook page on May 30, 2023, shows army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan cheering with soldiers as he visits some of their positions in Khartoum. (AFP)

US ready to continue Sudan mediation, says Sudanese sides should be ‘serious’

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States said Thursday it remained ready to mediate between Sudan’s warring parties but that they needed to be serious about a truce, after the army left talks in Saudi Arabia.

“Once the forces make clear by their actions that they are serious about complying with the ceasefire, the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are prepared to resume facilitation of the suspended discussions to find a negotiated solution to this conflict,” a State Department spokesperson said as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Oslo.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sudan’s army on Wednesday blasted bases of the paramilitary force after pulling out of the ceasefire talks, accusing its rival of violating the truce meant to bring in aid.

The State Department spokesperson said there had been “serious violations of the ceasefire by both sides” in the conflict.

“These violations have led us as a facilitator of these talks to seriously question whether the parties are ready to take the actions needed to meet the obligations they have undertaken on behalf of the Sudanese people,” he said.

Read more:

Suspension of Sudan talks should not ‘discourage’ mediation: African Union

Sudan’s army suspends ceasefire negotiations with RSF: Source

Clashes subside in Sudan’s Khartoum after ceasefire extended

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size