Iran’s and US’ flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken on January 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Iran sanctions

US sanctions Iran operatives it says are involved in overseas assassination plots

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on members and affiliates of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its external operations arm who Washington accused of participating in terrorist plots targeting former US government officials, dual US and Iranian nationals and Iranian dissidents.

The US Treasury Department said the move targeted three Iran- and Turkey-based individuals and a company affiliated with the IRGC-Qods Force and two senior officials of the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization involved in plotting external lethal operations against civilians, including journalists.

