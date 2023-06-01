Visitors entering Jordan receive special royal wedding stamp

Visitors entering Jordan on Thursday will receive a special stamp on their passports to mark the occasion of Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding.



Jordan’s Al Mamlaka TV shared a picture of a passport stamp that included the official wedding logo that reads “Celebrating Al Hussein” followed by a statement saying “Jordan’s Royal Wedding” and Thursday’s date, June 1.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The stamp will be used at all border crossings for one day only, the TV station said, citing the country’s interior ministry.



The long-awaited Jordanian royal wedding has captured regional and worldwide attention, as people eagerly wait for the wedding ceremony to kick off.



In addition to family and friends, the wedding will be attended by dignitaries from around the world. Figures such as US first lady Jill Biden and several royals have confirmed their attendance, among them the king and queen of the Netherlands.

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate also landed in Jordan Thursday morning to participate in the occasion.



The wedding ceremony will take place at the Zahran Palace and will be followed by a wedding procession, accompanied by the iconic Red Procession, that will make its way to Al Husseiniya Palace, which will be the location of the wedding reception and a royal dinner.



Read more:



Jordan’s royal wedding: Crown Prince Al Hussein enjoys pre-wedding celebration party



Britain’s Prince William, wife Kate arrive in Jordan for crown prince’s wedding



Get to know five Jordanian princesses ahead of the royal wedding

Advertisement