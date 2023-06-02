‘Umm al-dunya’: Jill Biden meets with Egypt’s First Lady Entissar Amer

US First Lady Jill Biden landed in Cairo on Friday, greeted by Egypt’s First Lady Entissar Amer.

Two Egyptian girls, aged 9 and 12, presented a bouquet of white flowers to both First Ladies at the airport.

Before the First Lady joined Amer for lunch, Biden also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Amer at the Presidential Palace.

Biden visited El Sewedy Technical Academy, a local technical education school in Cairo, to highlight investments in Egypt’s education system through the partnership between the US and Egypt.

Thank you for the warm welcome to Egypt, “Umm al-dunya”, Mrs. Entissar Amer! pic.twitter.com/LRRRzWN1Qt — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 2, 2023

The First Lady also went to the Al-Azhar Mosque, where she hosted a talk with young Egyptians.

Biden is in the region on a multi-country tour, which has already seen her visit Jordan to attend the wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Saudi national Rajwa Al Saif.

She is scheduled to fly to Morocco on Saturday before stopping in Portugal, the final stop.

