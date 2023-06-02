Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police and civil defence gather as a collapsed billboard is removed from the October 6 overpass bridge in the Ghamra neighbourhood in central Cairo on June 1, 2023 during a sandstorm. (AFP)
Police and civil defence gather as a collapsed billboard is removed from the October 6 overpass bridge in the Ghamra neighbourhood in central Cairo on June 1, 2023 during a sandstorm. (AFP)

One killed, five injured after Egypt sandstorm causes billboard to collapse

AFP, Cairo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

One person was killed, and five others were injured Thursday when a billboard collapsed in a major thoroughfare as a result of a sandstorm that swept through Egypt’s capital, state media reported.

The storm “crushed” four vehicles on the October 6 motorway in the center of Cairo, home to a population of 20 million people, according to the state flagship paper Al-Ahram.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Traffic authorities worked to “remove the wreckage of the billboard and restore the movement of traffic,” the newspaper added.

Sandstorms regularly pummel Egypt during the spring, causing respiratory issues, according to the health ministry.

Authorities closed two ports along the Suez Canal on Thursday “due to bad weather conditions,” including intense winds and high waves accompanying the sandstorm.

Reduced visibility during a similar storm in 2021 led to the giant container ship Ever Given getting wedged diagonally across the Suez Canal, disrupting trade flows for nearly a week.

Egypt’s roads are notoriously dangerous and badly maintained, and drivers often break speed limits and other traffic rules.

With a population of more than 105 million, Egypt is the Arab world’s most populous country.

Read more:

Iraq sandstorm blankets Baghdad

‘Avoid driving,’ UAE residents warned as dust storms smother roads

Iran shuts schools, offices amid severe sandstorm in Tehran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size