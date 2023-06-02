In photos: Queen Rania shares images from wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein

Jordan’s Queen Rania shared photos of Crown Prince Al Hussien bin Abdullah’s royal wedding that continues to trend on Twitter.

The crown prince married Saudi architect, now titled Princess Rajwa Al Saif, on Thursday in a wedding attended by royals from across the globe.

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif exchange rings during the wedding ceremony. #RoyalWedding #CelebratingAlHusseinhttps://t.co/dZg5RIfRNg pic.twitter.com/qXg4QXD813 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 1, 2023

The ceremony took place in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman -- the scene of other key Hashemite kingdom weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania and also that of the monarch’s father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.

Al Hussein and Al Saif, both aged 28, tied the knot at a ceremony attended by their families and 140 guests, including US First Lady Jill Biden and Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales, who made a surprise appearance.

Other notable guests on Thursday included the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as Belgium’s King Philippe and Crown Princess Elisabeth and Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

World-renowned Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab created the bride’s wedding gown: a white gown with a softly-folded asymmetrical neckline and an elaborate veil.

She then changed into a Dolce & Gabbana cap-sleeve bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline for the wedding reception.

The highly anticipated nuptials were met by celebrations across Jordan, with thousands gathering to witness the procession in Amman in streets decorated for the occasion with pictures of the couple and banners.

A royal red motorcade, reserved for special occasions, crossed the capital from Zahran Palace in the centre to Husseiniya Palace in the west.

Al Hussein followed in his father’s footsteps by attending Britain’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and then studied history at Washington’s Georgetown University.

His bride was born and raised in Saudi Arabia. She descends from the Al Sudayri family of Najd in what became modern day Saudi Arabia, known to be closely linked to the Saudi royal family. She studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York.

With agencies

