Israel jails Palestinian for life over West Bank killing

An Israeli court on Sunday sentenced a Palestinian to life in prison for the 2015 killing of an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank, the military said Monday.

The Israeli military court sentenced Moath Hamed, 39, to two life sentences for the attack, which he admitted to carrying out on behalf of the Palestinian movement Hamas, the army said.

On June 29, 2015 Hamed fired at a vehicle, killing Malachi Rosenfeld, 25, who was returning from a basketball game near Shilo, an illegal settlement in the West Bank.

Three other Israelis were also injured in the attack.

Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the US, and the European Union.

In July 2015, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency said it had arrested seven Palestinians in connection with the attack.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said Hamed had been arrested by Israeli forces in April 2022 after being “pursued by the occupation (Israel) for seven years.”

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Cases involving events in the West Bank are tried by Israeli military tribunals.

Nearly three million Palestinians live in the West Bank, as do around 490,000 Israelis in settlements that are considered illegal under international law.

