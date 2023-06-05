Photo: Egyptian guard suspected of killing Israeli soldiers on border identified

More details have emerged on the Egyptian security services member who is suspected of shooting and killing three Israeli soldiers along the Israeli-Egyptian border over the weekend.



Al Arabiya reported that the suspected Egyptian guard is 23-year-old Mohammed Salah Ibrahim who served in the Sinai region and hails from Ain Shams area in Egypt.



Ibrahim, who was killed in the exchange of fire on Saturday, reportedly loved to travel, to draw and read, Al Arabiya added. The report added that those close to him asserted that his military service was going to end soon.



In a rare occurrence near Israel’s southern border with Egypt, the Egyptian guard was involved in a shootout that was believed to be related to thwarting a smuggling attempt along the border.



Israel’s military said that two of its soldiers were shot dead early on Saturday by Ibrahim, who crossed through the border fence.



Soldiers then made contact and during an exchange of fire the Egyptian guard and a third Israeli soldier were killed.



On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the killing of the three soldiers was a terrorist attack while demanding a full joint investigation with Cairo.

