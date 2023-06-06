Iran unveils first hypersonic missile named Fattah: Report

Iran unveiled what officials described as its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported, an announcement likely to heighten Western concerns about Tehran’s missile capabilities.
Iranian state media published pictures of the missile named Fattah at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and
top commanders of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them
difficult to intercept.
Read more:
Blinken says US won’t let Iran get nuclear weapons
Iran’s Khamenei defends tough approach towards West, blames protests on ‘thugs’
Iran’s diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia to reopen this week