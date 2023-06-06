Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks after warring Sudanese sides sign a seven-day short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements. (Twitter)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks after warring Sudanese sides sign a seven-day short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements. (Twitter)

Sudan’s warring parties resume ceasefire talks in Jeddah

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size