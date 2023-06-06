Sudan’s warring parties resume ceasefire talks in Jeddah

Sudan’s warring parties resumed indirect ceasefire talks in Jeddah on Tuesday, Al Arabiya television reported, citing sources.
“The talks between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces will focus on ceasing the continuing fighting,” the report cited the sources as saying.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Sudan’s warring sides remain in Jeddah despite end of ceasefire: Saudi FM statement
Sudan paramilitary fighters take over Khartoum museum: Director
180 dead from Sudan fighting buried unidentified: Red Crescent