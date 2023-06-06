US sanctions Iranian, Chinese entities for helping Iran’s ballistic missile program

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned a network of individuals and companies in Iran, China and Hong Kong for their support to Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Seven individuals and six entities were designated for their illicit work, and the Treasury Department also sanctioned Iran’s defense attaché in Beijing for coordinating military-related procurements from China for Iranian end-users.

“This network has conducted financial transactions and facilitated the procurement of sensitive and critical parts and technology for key actors in Iran’s ballistic missile development,” a statement from the Treasury Department said.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson pledged that Washington would continue to target illicit transnational procurement networks that covertly support Iran’s ballistic missile production and other military programs.

