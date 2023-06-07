Blinken and Saudi FM pledge to continue cooperation to end fighting in Sudan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Wednesday in Riyadh to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, according to a statement from the US State Department.

Blinken and the Saudi foreign minister resolved to continue to work together to counter terrorism, to support efforts to bring about a lasting peace in Yemen, and to promote stability, security, de-escalation, and integration in the region.

The two sides pledged to continue their strong cooperation to end the fighting in Sudan, the statement added.

