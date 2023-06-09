Russian man killed in a shark attack in Egypt

A Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Russia's Consulate General in the city and two Egyptian security sources said on Thursday.

An eyewitness, who filmed the moment of the attack, shared the video with Reuters.

Egypt's Environment Ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook that a tiger shark was responsible for the death of a beachgoer.

Russia's TASS news agency said the person born in Russia in 1999, lived in Egypt full-time and was not a tourist.

A diver who arrived on the scene just after the attack said people had rushed to help the victim after a lifeguard from a nearby hotel raised the alarm but they were not able to reach him in time.

A team from the Egypt’s environment ministry and other authorities was able to capture the shark, they said in a statement, adding that local authorities had issued a ban on swimming, snorkelling and other water sports activities on several beaches near the attack site.

