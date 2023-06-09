Sudan declares UN special representative persona non grata

Sudan said on Thursday it has notified the United Nations that it has declared Volker Peretz, the representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UNITAMS mission, persona non grata.

Army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had previously expressed his disapproval of the envoy, and prior to the war supporters of former President Omar al-Bashir had protested in front of Perthes’ mission.

