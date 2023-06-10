Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People board a bus to leave Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, June 3, 2023, as fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified. (AP Photo)
People board a bus to leave Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, June 3, 2023, as fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified. (AP)

Egypt begins requiring visas for all Sudanese after detecting ‘unlawful activities’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Egypt instituted a new policy requiring all Sudanese entering the country to obtain visas prior to entry, after detecting “unlawful activities” including the issuance of fraudulent visas, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid told Reuters.

The decision is a reversal of a longstanding exemption for children, women and elderly men.

Advertisement

More than 200,000 Sudanese have entered Egypt since fighting erupted in April, Abu Zeid said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan capital Khartoum quiet as 24-hour Saudi-US brokered ceasefire takes hold

Sudan cannot apply persona non grata to UN envoy: United Nations

UN fears more ‘displacement’ from Sudan despite cease-fire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size