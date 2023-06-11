Khamenei says the West could not stop Iran from building nuclear arms if it chose to

The West could not stop Iran from building nuclear weapons if Tehran wanted to pursue a nuclear arms program, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, amid mounting tensions over the country’s advanced nuclear work.



“Talks about Tehran’s nuclear weapons is a lie and they (the West) know it. We do not want nuclear arms based on our religious believes. Otherwise they would not have been able to stop it,” Khamenei said, according to state media.



