Chinese, Palestinian foreign ministers meet in Beijing: State media

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese state media reported.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has come to China for a three-day state visit, during which he is expected to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other officials, according to Palestinian official media.



