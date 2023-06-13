Theme
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Beijing. (Twitter)
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Beijing. (Twitter)

Chinese, Palestinian foreign ministers meet in Beijing: State media

Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese state media reported.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has come to China for a three-day state visit, during which he is expected to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other officials, according to Palestinian official media.

