Senior US diplomat phones Lebanon’s Berri urging election of new president

The number three diplomat at the State Department urged Lebanon’s lawmakers to elect a new president this week ahead of a scheduled vote on Wednesday.

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland had a constructive conversation with Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri this week and thanked him for his willingness to try to maintain a quorum for a vote this week, State Department Spokesman Matt Miller told reporters.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since last October, Lebanon has had no president or fully functioning government. Pro-Syria parties, including Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, are backing Sleiman Frangieh, who has long boasted of his close ties with Bashar al-Assad.

Opposition groups, the leading Christian parties, and the Progressive Socialist Party have thrown their support behind Jihad Azour, a former finance minister and current IMF employee.

While not endorsing either candidate, Miller, the State Department spokesman, called on parliament to “work to get that job done [electing a new president].”

Washington has refused to get dragged into backing any candidate despite unproven claims by Hezbollah and its affiliated media outlets.

“We remain committed to Lebanon’s sovereignty as we press the country’s leadership to adopt a sense of urgency in meeting the critical needs of the Lebanese people, starting with the selection of a president,” Miller said.

He added that US support for the Lebanese people was not a substitute for the work the Lebanese government, including the parliament, must urgently undertake to fulfill its responsibilities.

Another senior US diplomat previously said the Biden administration was considering sanctions on top Lebanese officials for their continued obstruction of electing a new president. And top lawmakers on the US House and Senate foreign affairs committees urged the Biden administration to do so to make clear to Lebanon’s political class that the status quo was unacceptable.

“We’re pleased to hear that [Nuland] has talked to Speaker Berri and emphasized the need, not only to call for a session to elect a new president but furthermore, called for him to keep the session open until a president is elected,” said Ed Gabriel, the president of the American Task Force on Lebanon (ATFL).

Miller noted that Nuland also discussed the urgent need to pass “meaningful” legislation with Berri so that Lebanon can unlock IMF support to get the country on track to recovery.

Lebanon is in the midst of one of the worst economic crises the world has witnessed in the last 150 years, the World Bank has said.

Separately, members of Congress wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying they remained concerned that Lebanon’s constitutional processes have stalled and recommended “more serious measures” if Wednesday’s session fails to see a new president elected.

They called on the Biden administration to restate the importance of selecting a president who will represent the needs of the Lebanese people.

“The United States has a strong interest in a stable, independent Lebanon. Unfortunately, the presidential vacancy stands in the way of such cooperation,” read the letter from House Representatives Darrell Issa, Darrin LaHood, and Debbie Dingell. All three are members of the US-Lebanon Friendship Caucus.

Read more: US considering sanctions against Lebanon officials: Top diplomat