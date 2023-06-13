Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Taliban Mil Mi-24 military helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
A Taliban Mil Mi-24 military helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2022. (Reuters)

US Central Command says 22 service members injured in Syria helicopter mishap

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Twenty-two US service members were injured in a helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria, the US Central Command said late on Monday.

Ten service members had been evacuated to higher care facilities outside the Central Command area of responsibility, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The cause of the incident on Sunday was under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported, said the US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East.

In March, 23 US troops in Syria suffered traumatic brain injuries during two attacks by Iran-backed militants, it said in April.

Read more:

Pilot was unresponsive in mysterious Washington flyover incident, crash: Officials

Russian military helicopter crashes over Crimea, 2 pilots dead

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size