Mahmoud Abbas and Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 18, 2017. (AFP)
Mahmoud Abbas and Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 18, 2017. (AFP)

China and Palestinian Authority to establish strategic partnership: China’s Xi

China and the Palestinian Authority will establish a strategic partnership following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.

Xi also reportedly told Abbas that China is ready to take this opportunity to promote friendship and cooperation with the Palestinian side in all fields.

He added that his country is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Palestinian authority to promote an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, Chinese state media reported.

