China and Palestinian Authority to establish strategic partnership: China’s Xi
China and the Palestinian Authority will establish a strategic partnership following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
Xi also reportedly told Abbas that China is ready to take this opportunity to promote friendship and cooperation with the Palestinian side in all fields.
He added that his country is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Palestinian authority to promote an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, Chinese state media reported.
Read more:
China offers ‘Chinese wisdom’ over Palestinian peace talks, to fund projects
Palestinian president arrives in China for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks
Palestinian president to visit China for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks