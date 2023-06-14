Erdogan tells Sweden no new changes on NATO bid unless it halts anti-Turkish protests

Sweden should not expect a change of attitude from Ankara on its NATO membership bid at the defense alliance’s summit next month unless it prevents anti-Turkey protests in Stockholm, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Wednesday.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Turkey cannot approach Sweden’s NATO bid positively while “terrorists” were protesting in Stockholm, and Turkey’s position would be made clear once again in talks with Swedish officials in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight returning from Azerbaijan on Tuesday.



Read more:



NATO to set up liaison office in Tokyo in 2024: Nikkei

Advertisement