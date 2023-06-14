Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A warplane carries out a bombing run above Syria near the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A warplane carries out a bombing run above Syria near the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 24, 2018. (Reuters)

Explosions heard near Damascus as Israel launches air attack

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Explosions were heard near Syria’s capital Damascus as Israel launched an air attack, Syrian state TV reported early on Wednesday.

“An Israeli aggression targeted some areas in the countryside of Damascus,” it added, without saying if there were any casualties or damages.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Bahrain, Iran likely to restore diplomatic ties soon: US diplomat

Jordan downs drone carrying drugs from Syria: Army statement

Saudi, Syrian FMs meet, discuss latest developments

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size