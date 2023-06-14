Explosions heard near Damascus as Israel launches air attack

Explosions were heard near Syria’s capital Damascus as Israel launched an air attack, Syrian state TV reported early on Wednesday.

“An Israeli aggression targeted some areas in the countryside of Damascus,” it added, without saying if there were any casualties or damages.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Bahrain, Iran likely to restore diplomatic ties soon: US diplomat

Jordan downs drone carrying drugs from Syria: Army statement

Saudi, Syrian FMs meet, discuss latest developments