A picture taken on May 6, 2016 shows a giant Lebanese flag fluttering in Martyrs square in central Beirut at the occasion of the 100 years since the hanging in public of several Lebanese nationalists who opposed the Ottoman rule during World War I on May 6, 1916.
A picture taken on May 6, 2016 shows a giant Lebanese flag fluttering in Martyrs square in central Beirut at the occasion of the 100 years since the hanging in public of several Lebanese nationalists who opposed the Ottoman rule during World War I on May 6, 1916. (File photo)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon fails to elect a new president amid rising tensions

Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a president on Wednesday at its 12th attempt, with neither Hezbollah-backed candidate Suleiman Frangieh nor former finance minister Jihad Azour securing enough votes to win the first round of voting.

The failed vote will deepen sectarian tensions in Lebanon, already mired in one of the world’s worst economic crises and facing unprecedented political paralysis with its cabinet only partially empowered and its legislature fractured.

Wednesday’s parliamentary session ended after lawmakers from Hezbollah and allied party Amal walked out following the first round of voting, denying the chamber the quorum it needed to continue into a second round.

