Deputy FMs of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran to hold talks in Astana on June 21
Deputy foreign ministers from Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran will meet in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, on June 21, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency said on Wednesday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The four countries have been discussing Syria’s future after 12 years of civil war, during which Russia and Iran supported President Bashar al-Assad while NATO member Turkey backed political and armed opposition to him.
Foreign ministers from the four countries met in Moscow on May 10, and Russia said at the time that deputy ministers would be tasked with preparing a roadmap to advance Syria-Turkey ties.
Read more:
Turkish, Syrian FMs to meet for the first time since Syrian civil war erupted
Foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey may meet in May: Ankara
Russia proposes roadmap to normalize ties between Syria, Turkey