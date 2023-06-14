Sudan’s violence could amount to crimes against humanity: UN

The head of the United Nations mission in Sudan said Tuesday that attacks in Sudan’s Darfur region could amount to crimes against humanity.

Darfur has never recovered from years of fighting that began in 2003, and since April has been a center of the now eight-week-old war between Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is an emerging pattern of large-scale targeted attacks against civilians based on their ethnic identities, allegedly committed by Arab militias and some armed men” in RSF uniform, Volker Perthes, head of the UNITAMS mission to Sudan, said in a statement.

“These reports are deeply worrying and, if verified, could amount to crimes against humanity.”

He said the situation in Darfur “continues to deteriorate” and expressed particular alarm about El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, following waves of violence “which took on ethnic dimensions”.

Another UN official, Toby Harward of the UN refugee agency, previously said hundreds have been killed in Darfur, on the border with Chad.

Last week the Sudanese authorities loyal to the army declared Perthes “persona non grata”, accusing him of taking sides in the conflict. Perthes was outside Sudan at the time.

The UN expressed support for him and said his status had not changed. It said the declaration of “persona non grata” violated international law.

Read more:

Sudan army chief won’t meet enemy general: Government official

US, Saudi efforts to halt fighting in Sudan not succeeding: State Department

Sudan’s RSF received surface-to-air missiles from Russia’s Wagner: US