Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30: Khartoum airport

Sudan’s civil aviation authority has extended the closure of Sudanese airspace until June 30, Khartoum International Airport said on Thursday.
Humanitarian aid flights and evacuation flights that obtain permits are exempted.
