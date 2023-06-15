Sudan’s West Darfur governor killed by RSF in El Geneina: Govt sources

Sudan’s West Darfur governor Khamis Abbakar was killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Geneina, two government sources said on Wednesday.

Abbakar had accused the RSF and allied militias of violence which he called a “genocide.”

The Sudanese army accused the paramilitary RSF of “kidnapping and assassinating” the governor of West Darfur state, nearly two months after a power struggle between rival generals plunged the country into a devastating war.

The killing of Khamis Abdullah Abakar meant the RSF has added a “new chapter to its record of barbaric crimes that it has been committing against all the Sudanese people,” the army said on Facebook, calling the incident a “brutal act.”

Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, have been at war since April 15 after they fell out in a power struggle following a 2021 coup that derailed Sudan’s transition to democracy.

More than 1,800 people have been killed since battles began, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

Fighting has forced nearly two million people from their homes, including 476,000 who have sought refuge in neighboring countries, the United Nations says.

