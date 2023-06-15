Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks following the signature of an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Dec. 5, 2022. Four years ago, a popular uprising in Sudan helped depose long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir. But in 2021, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who leads the Sudanese armed forces, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, jointly orchestrated a coup that derailed efforts to develop a civilian government. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)
Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks following the signature of an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Dec. 5, 2022.

Sudanese army accuses parliamentary of killing West Darfur governor

AFP, Khartoum
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Sudanese army on Wednesday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of “kidnapping and assassinating” the governor of West Darfur state, nearly two months after a power struggle between rival generals plunged the country into a devastating war.

The killing of Khamis Abdullah Abakar meant the RSF has added a “new chapter to its record of barbaric crimes that it has been committing against all the Sudanese people,” the army said on Facebook, calling the incident a “brutal act.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s war exacts deadly toll on dialysis patients

Saudi Arabia announces international conference on Sudan aid

Sudan’s violence could amount to crimes against humanity: UN

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size