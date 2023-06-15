Sudanese army accuses parliamentary of killing West Darfur governor

The Sudanese army on Wednesday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of “kidnapping and assassinating” the governor of West Darfur state, nearly two months after a power struggle between rival generals plunged the country into a devastating war.

The killing of Khamis Abdullah Abakar meant the RSF has added a “new chapter to its record of barbaric crimes that it has been committing against all the Sudanese people,” the army said on Facebook, calling the incident a “brutal act.”

